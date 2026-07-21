Scrappers July 24th Game - 7 17 Credit Union's Financial Wellness Night Sold Out

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers announce that 7 17 Credit Union's Financial Wellness Night game on Friday, July 24th is sold out! 7 17 Credit Union's Financial Wellness Night has sold out for three consecutive years. The Scrappers will take on the West Virginia Black Bears at a special game time of 7:17 pm.

As part of this collaboration, 7 17 will offer exciting giveaways and special savings opportunities for guests at the ballpark with a year-round focus on financial wellness. A night of free entertainment for the community, courtesy of 7 17, will include a voucher for a free hot dog and soft drink and free parking to attendees. Dollar Dog Kids Club members will enjoy a "kids zone" with a special visit from the Dollar Dog mascot, and more. 7 17 employees and their families will join the community with a company picnic in celebration of financial wellness. Stick around after the game for the first ever Drone Show and Fireworks presented by 7 17 & media partner 21 WFMJ & WBCB. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates will open at 5:30pm.

Former Cleveland Indians All-Star Kenny Lofton will make a special appearance at the game. In addition to the VIP (sold out), Lofton will be available for a general autograph session of one hour. The general session is subject to time limits and is not guaranteed. Lofton will solely sign one branded photo card per fan, provided by team, during each session.

Fans with tickets from July 17 can bring those tickets to the main gate for entry. They are valid. Anyone that previously had a ticket to the July 24 game will have their seats reserved. Those fans will also enjoy a free hot dog and soda voucher and free parking, courtesy of 7 17. Anyone that has vouchers as a part of the Papa John's and Pepsi Customer Appreciation Days can still bring them to the Chevy All Stars Box Office to redeem.

Tickets are still available for the remainder of Scrappers games this homestand (July 23 & July 25) and can be purchased at mvscrappers.com or at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood.







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