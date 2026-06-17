Thunder Earn League Leading 10th Win over Mexico

Published on June 16, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder earned their league leading 10th win of the season on Tuesday night in comeback fashion in the series opener against Mexico by a final of 11-5. After falling behind early 3-0 in the second inning, Trenton chipped away to tie things up in the bottom of the fourth.

Following a two-run top of the sixth from Mexico, Trenton would respond again with five of their own in the bottom of the inning. With Joek Rivera-Colon on second after a lead-off double, Austin Lemon would bring him home on a single to left field to make it a 5-4 game. Lemon would later come across to score on a fielding error to tie the game at five. Still in the sixth, following consecutive walks to load the bases, Cade Climie delivered his first triple of the year to plate three and make it an 8-5 Trenton Lead.

Then in the seventh the Thunder would strike for three more with a pair of triples in the inning from Joek Rivera-Colon and another from Lemon to score him and make it 9-5 Thunder. Brett Patten delivered an RBI-single to plate Lemon and push the advantage to five. The Thunder scored their 11th and final run on a Parker Loew ground out to third that scored Patten.

With the win the Thunder improve to 10-2 in the first half season and hold a two and a half game lead over Williamsport heading into Wednesday night.

Your Trenton Thunder continue their series with Team Mexico on Wednesday June 17, at 7:00 from Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Soccer Night where the first 1,000 fans 13+ get a Thunder FC Soccer Scarf presented by Swedesboro Brewing. For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 16, 2026

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