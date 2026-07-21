Scrappers Homestand July 23-25

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Vs. West Virginia Black Bears

Thursday, July 23 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 PM

It's BUCK NIGHT and $1 BEER IS BACK! Buck Night is presented by The Valley's Honda Dealers and Y103 & K105. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs, $1 soft drinks and $2 12oz domestic drafts all game long. A $1 12 oz. draft beer special will be available throughout the game. College students park for free by presenting a valid College ID at the parking gates. New - Cup Contest in the picnic garden. Stay tuned for details. Tonight is Strike Out Stroke night presented by Mercy Health.

Friday, July 24- Mahoning Valley Scrappers vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:17 PM - SOLD OUT

It's 7 17 Credit Union's Financial Wellness Night! As part of this collaboration, 7 17 will offer exciting giveaways and special savings opportunities for guests at the ballpark with a year-round focus on financial wellness. A night of free entertainment for the community, courtesy of 7 17, will include a voucher for a free hot dog and soft drink and free parking to attendees. Dollar Dog Kids Club members will enjoy a "kids zone" with a special visit from the Dollar Dog mascot, and more. Stick around after the game for the first ever Drone Show and Fireworks presented by 7 17 & media partner 21 WFMJ & WBCB. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates will open at 5:30pm. Former Cleveland Indians All-Star Kenny Lofton will make a special appearance at the game. In addition to the VIP (sold out), Lofton will be available for a general autograph session of one hour. The general session is subject to time limits and is not guaranteed. Lofton will solely sign one branded photo card per fan, provided by team, during each session. The game is SOLD OUT. Fans with tickets from July 17 can bring those tickets to the main gate for entry. They are valid. Anyone that previously had a ticket to the July 24 game will have their seats reserved. Those fans will also enjoy a free hot dog and soda voucher and free parking, courtesy of 7 17. Anyone that has vouchers as a part of the Papa John's and Pepsi Customer Appreciation Days can still bring them to the Chevy All Stars Box Office to redeem.

Saturday, July 25 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 PM

Giveaway day and Christmas in July! We will be giving away a Scrappy Elf Bobblehead presented by 7 17 & 21 WFMJ to the first 1,000 fans. The players will be wearing Elf jerseys benefiting the Salvation Army. Jerseys will be auctioned off in game and online at livesourceapp.com. We will have special appearances by the Kringles & the Clauses and the Grinch! Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

The Scrappers 2026 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 21, 2026

Scrappers Homestand July 23-25 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

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