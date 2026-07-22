Journette Hits Longest Homer in MLB Draft League History as Spikes Top Crosscutters, 8-5

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Justin Journette capped a three-homer sixth inning for the State College Spikes with the longest of them all, a 467-foot, two-run shot that was the longest ever hit in MLB Draft League play, as the Spikes defeated the Williamsport Crosscutters, 8-5, on Tuesday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Journette, who homered twice in Monday night's game at the same ballpark, sent his blast almost over the 45-foot-high batter's eye in dead center field on an 0-1 pitch from Williamsport (7-4 2nd Half) starter Kenney Fabian (0-1). The round-tripper was the fifth of the season for Journette, and completed a hat trick of Spikes (6-5 2nd Half) homers in the span of four batters.

CJ Richmond started the sixth with a 432-foot solo shot over the Crosscutters bullpen in right field on the first pitch of the frame for his fourth homer of the season, followed by Camden Ross's solo homer to left-center field on the second pitch he saw for his third tater of the year.

The trio of titanic blasts propelled a six-run inning for the Spikes that increased a 2-1 lead to 8-1, with a Trent Turner sacrifice fly and a Richmond RBI double in his second at-bat of the stanza finishing the State College scoring.

State College had struck first with Richmond's RBI fielder's choice and Ross's run-scoring single in the second.

Williamsport did put together a late flurry, however, with a Matthew Williams two-run homer to right field, his third of the season, and a Carson Bayne RBI double putting the tying run on deck. Patrick Morris would buckle down by notching his fifth strikeout of the game, though, whiffing Sam DeCarlo to complete his second inning of work and sew up the win.

Spikes starter Lex Kenny (1-1) was brilliant in a winning performance, allowing just one run on four hits and recording one strikeout over five innings.

Fabian took the loss after being charged with six total runs on seven hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out two batters over five innings.

The Spikes will enjoy an off day on Wednesday before returning to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to start a blockbuster homestand on Thursday with the opener of a three-game series against the Aberdeen IronBirds. Left-hander Caleb Ruter (0-1) is slated to get the ball on the mound for State College in the lid-lifter.

The Spikes' blockbuster homestand starts with Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village featuring a Purple Hat Giveaway presented by Juniper Village, Home Instead and Advantage Home Health for the first 500 fans. Fans are encouraged wear purple to show their support for the fight against Alzheimer's disease.

Plus, it's a Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS, with 12-oz. drafts available for just $2 each around the ballpark from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The hits continue with the first-ever DRONE SHOW at the ballpark along with Star Wars Night on Friday, July 24, Paint the Park Pink presented by Mount Nittany Health with a Pink Patriotic Jersey-off-the-Back Auction to benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation, a Pink Patriotic T-Shirt Giveaway for the first 500 fans, and FIREWORKS after the game on Saturday, July 25, and a special appearance by Bluey on Sunday, July 26.

Plus, it's Papa Johns Night on Monday, July 27, with a free Bullpen Box ticket to the game available with Papa Johns orders this week, along with Buck Bleacher Night, and the huge week finishes on Tuesday, July 28 with the only scheduled day game of the Spikes' 20th Anniversary Season home schedule on Super Splash Day with a 12:05 p.m. start time.

Tickets for all of these games, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the IronBirds on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 21, 2026

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