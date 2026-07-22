Long Ball Dooms Cutters in Loss to Spikes

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Williamsport allowed a season-high three home runs in their 8-5 loss to the State College Spikes.

Starter Kenny Fabian had allowed two runs over his first five innings before surrendering three home runs in the top of the 6th. Fabian finished the night allowing six runs on seven hits. The three homers allowed are the most by a Cutters pitcher this season.

Matthew Williams continued his hot hitting, homering in his 3rd-straight game, finishing the night 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Williams has five doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI through his first eight games with Williamsport.

James McCoy picked up his fifth double, going 2-for-4. Carson Bayne collected a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4

Davin Pollard and Luc Lavigueur combined to work three-straight innings of scoreless relief, keeping the game alive for the Cutters offense. Williamsport plated three in the bottom of the 9th, getting the tying run to the on-deck circle.

The Crosscutters pitching staff allowed eight home runs over the last three games of the homestand, upping their total to 19 allowed in 15 games in the month of July.

WP: Lex Kenny (1-1)

LP: Kenney Fabian (0-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 7-4, 27-11

Next Game: Thursday, July 23rd at Trenton, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Sunday, July 26th vs West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Promotion: Baseball Bingo.

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