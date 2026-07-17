Friday, July 17 Game Cancelled

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - Tonight's game between Mahoning Valley Scrappers and the State College Spikes has been cancelled out of an abundance of caution due to the air quality index (AQI).

Fans with tickets for tonight's game will be able to use them for the rescheduled 7 17 Financial Wellness Night game on Friday, July 24. Tickets do not need to be exchanged at the Chevy All Stars Box Office and can just be presented at the A to Z Dependable Services main gates for entry on July 24. The drone and fireworks show will follow the game. As part of this collaboration, 7 17 will offer exciting giveaways and special savings opportunities for guests at the ballpark with a year-round focus on financial wellness. A night of free entertainment for the community, courtesy of 7 17, will also include a voucher for a free hot dog and soft drink and free parking to attendees.

The 2026 season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Aberdeen Ironbirds, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.







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