IronBirds Walk-off Black Bears After Five-Run Ninth

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







ABERDEEN, Md. - The West Virginia Black Bears dropped the opener of a three-game series to the Aberdeen IronBirds, 9-8, Friday night at IBEW 24 Union Field at Ripken Stadium after Aberdeen erased a four-run deficit with a five-run ninth inning.

The Bears struck first in the opening frame. Lead-off hitter Cayden Gaskin reached base on a throwing error before stealing second and later advancing to third on a balk. After Zack Thompson walked, Ben Barrett singled to score Gaskin.

West Virginia extended their lead in the second inning. Ian Collier hit a lead-off home run, his first of the season. Kevin Jones walked before advancing to second base on a wild pitch. After Sam Miller flied out, Jones advanced to third on another wild pitch before Gaskin doubled to bring him home. Gaskin later scored on another wild pitch, giving the Bears an early 4-0 advantage.

After a scoreless third inning, the Bears added another run in the fourth. Gaskin reached third on a fielding error before scoring on Cole Kitchens' sacrifice fly, extending the Bears' lead to 5-0. The IronBirds responded in the bottom of the frame with a run from Brayden Simpson.

Aberdeen added another run in the fifth inning, scoring Dylan Winebrenner to make it a 5-2 game.

West Virginia bit back in the sixth. Gaskin singled to lead off the inning before stealing second, and Kitchens reached on a throwing error. A wild pitch allowed Gaskin to score his fourth run of the night before Barrett's RBI plated Kitchens, giving the Bears a 7-2 lead.

Aberdeen answered with one run in the sixth before adding another in the seventh, trimming the deficit to 7-4.

In the eighth inning, Thompson scored on a wild pitch, extending the Bears' lead to 8-4.

The IronBirds' offense surged in the final frame, completing its comeback by scoring five runs to erase the four-run deficit and walk off the Black Bears 9-8.

Collier paced the Bears offensively, going 3-for-3 with his first home run of the season. Gaskin added two hits in his four at-bats, driving in one run and scoring four of his own.

The Bears return to IBEW 24 Union Field at Ripken Stadium for the second game of the three-game series Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

- WVBB -







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 17, 2026

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