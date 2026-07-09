Late-Inning Rally Ends in Black Bears Loss to Spikes

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - The West Virginia Black Bears dropped a 5-4 decision to the State College Spikes on Tuesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park after surrendering a three-run lead in the late innings.

West Virginia struck first in the second inning when Jackson Trout lined an RBI single to center, scoring Zack Thompson for a 1-0 lead. Alec DeMartino added to the advantage in the third with his first home run of the season, a solo shot to center field.

The Black Bears extended their lead to 4-1 in the seventh as Ben Barrett drove in Elijah Cook with an RBI single before Thompson followed with an RBI base hit to score Barrett.

Starter Tyler Kaltreider was strong through six innings, allowing just one run while keeping the Spikes' offense quiet. State College cut the deficit to 4-1 in the sixth before rallying in the seventh, highlighted by Nyan Hayes' game-tying three-run home run to left field.

The Black Bears were unable to capitalize on a leadoff single in the ninth, setting the stage for the Spikes' walk-off. Hayes opened the bottom of the inning with a triple before Trent Turner delivered a line-drive single to center, scoring the winning run and sealing a 5-4 victory for State College.

West Virginia finished with 11 hits in the loss. Ben Barrett and Zack Thompson each recorded two hits and an RBI, Elijah Cook added two hits and one run, Jackson Trout drove in the Black Bears' first run, and DeMartino finished 2-for-5 with his first homer of the season.

The Bears return to Medlar Field to fight for a series draw on Thursday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m. West Virginia is back at Kendrick Family Ballpark for the first home series of the second half on Friday, July 10, to face the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in a three-game set.







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