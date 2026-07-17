West Virginia Wins Series Finale against Trenton in Game Shortened by Air Quality Concerns

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







TRENTON, N.J. - The West Virginia Black Bears defeated the Trenton Thunder, 6-1, in the series finale Thursday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark before the game was called after five innings due to poor air quality. West Virginia jumped out to an early six-run lead behind an explosive offensive start while pitcher Drew Townson held the Thunder to just one run.

The Bears wasted no time getting on the board in the opening inning. Singles from lead-off hitter Cayden Gaskin and Cole Kitchens, followed by a walk to Ben Barrett, loaded the bases before Alec DeMartino singled to score Gaskin.

West Virginia broke the game open with five runs in the second inning. Ian Collier drew a lead-off walk before Kevin Jones doubled to put runners in scoring position. Sam Miller followed with a two-run double, and after Gaskin singled to put runners on the corners, Kitchens lifted a sacrifice fly to score Miller. Gaskin stole second base before Zack Thompson tripled to score Gaskin. A Thunder fielding error allowed Thompson to score, extending the Bears' lead to 6-0.

Trenton got on the board in the fourth when Juju Stevens singled to lead off the inning before AJ Swader doubled him home.

Neither team scored in the fifth inning before the game was called due to poor air quality, giving the Black Bears a 6-1 win.

Black Bears pitcher Drew Townson shut down the Thunder in his five innings of work, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out three. Miller led the Black Bears offense going 1-for-1 at bat with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

The Black Bears head to Aberdeen to take on the IronBirds from July 17-19 before returning home for a two-game series against the Trenton Thunder July 20-21. First pitch for tomorrow's game against the IronBirds is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.







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