Spikes-Crosscutters Game Canceled out of an Abundance of Caution

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







Thursday night's game between the State College Spikes and the Williamsport Crosscutters has been canceled out of an abundance of caution regarding air quality in the area.

This decision was reached in collaboration with officials from the MLB Draft League with the best interests of players, staff and fans in mind in light of the possibility that the Air Quality Index (AQI) may worsen this evening.

Fans holding tickets for Thursday night's game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any other 2026 Spikes home game, based on availability.

Exchanges can be made at the Spikes Ticket Office at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park during normal business hours. The Ticket Office is open from 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Monday through Friday game days, 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday game days, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on non-game days.

Fans can also call the Spikes Ticket Office at 814-272-1711 and select option 2 for more information on ticket redemptions.







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