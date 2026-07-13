West Virginia Has Fifteen Selections in the 2026 MLB Draft

Published on July 13, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







In its sixth season in the MLB Draft League, the West Virginia Black Bears had 15 players taken in the 2026 MLB Draft. With eight players selected from the 2026 first-half team and seven alumni drafted, the Black Bears set a new league record for number of players (15) and most pitchers (10) taken in a single year. Infielder Owen Henne was the first pick for the Bears and the league, going in the fifth round to the St. Louis Cardinals with the 175th overall pick.

Along with Henne, the seven players drafted from the 2026 team were right-handed pitcher Collin McKinney (9th round by the Baltimore Orioles); right-handed pitcher Tazwell Butler (10th round by the Houston Astros); infielder Wills Maginnis (11th by the Boston Red Sox); infielder Grayson Fitzwater (13th round by the Chicago White Sox); right-handed pitcher Brian Garmon II (15th round by the San Francisco Giants); right-handed pitcher Victor Christal (16th round by the Cincinnati Reds); and right-handed pitcher Anson Seibert (20th round by the Washington Nationals).

Former Black Bears drafted were right-handed pitcher David Leslie (9th round by the New York Yankees); infielder Ben Zeigler-Namoa (10th round by the Atlanta Braves); left-handed pitcher Rob Evans (12th round by the San Diego Padres); right-handed pitcher Connor Benge (13th round by the Miami Marlins); and left-handed pitcher Parker Dillhoff (18th round by the Cleveland Guardians) from last year's team. Pitcher Lance Hartley and infielder Daton Wentz were selected from the 2024 squad in the 12th round by the Kansas City Royals and the 16th round by the Giants, respectively.

INF Owen Henne, St. Louis Cardinals

Owen Henne was selected with the 175th pick in the 5th round of the draft, marking the first Black Bear off the board. Henne played in 16 games as a member of the 2026 first-half roster, leading the team in triples, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage.

RHP Collin McKinney, Baltimore Orioles

Collin McKinney went off the board in the 9th round with the 260th pick. Playing in the first half of the 2026 season, McKinney proved himself to be one of the aces of the pitching staff, recording 16 strikeouts in nine innings pitched, all while holding an ERA of 2.00.

RHP David Leslie, New York Yankees

Leslie, a member of the 2025 first-half squad, went with the 278th in the 9th round. Leslie appeared in seven games, throwing 15 total innings and notching 15 strikeouts with an ERA of 8.40.

INF Ben Zeigler-Namoa, Atlanta Braves

Ben Zeigler-Namoa was selected in the 10th round, going 292nd overall. Playing in 14 games in 2025, Zeigler-Namoa recorded six hits, one home run, and four RBI with a batting average of .115.

RHP Taz Butler, Houston Astros

Taz Butler heard his name called with the 301st pick in the 10th round. Butler started all four games he played in 2026, recording 28 strikeouts in 17.2 innings pitched, finishing the first half with an ERA of 1.53.

INF Wills Maginnis, Boston Red Sox

Wills Maginnis went off the board in the 11th round with the 334th pick. Playing in six games for the Black Bears 2026 first-half squad, Maginnis recorded two hits and three RBI with a batting average of .111.

LHP Rob Evans, San Diego Padres

Rob Evans was selected with the 365th pick in the 12th round. Starting two of his three games as a Black Bear in 2025, Evans recorded eight strikeouts in seven innings pitched with an ERA of 3.86.

RHP Lance Hartley, Kansas City Royals

The first of two 2024 Black Bears, Lance Hartley went in the 12th round with the 359th pick. Playing in five games, Hartley recorded four strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched with an ERA of 2.70.

INF Grayson Fitzwater, Chicago White Sox

Grayson Fitzwater's name was called in the 13th round with the 375th pick. Fitzwater made plenty of noise in his three games as a 2026 Black Bear, recording three home runs and four RBI with a batting average of .500.

RHP Connor Benge, Miami Marlins

Connor Benge was selected with the 385th pick in the 13th round. Playing in two games for the 2025 Black Bears, Benge recorded four strikeouts and one hit allowed in two innings with an ERA of 0.00.

RHP Brian Garmon II, San Francisco Giants

Brian Garmon II went with the 444th pick in the 15th round. Playing as a member of both 2026 halves, Garmon appeared three times out of the bullpen with three strikeouts and two hits allowed in three innings of work, giving him an ERA of 0.00.

RHP Victor Christal, Cincinnati Reds

Victor Christal's wait ended in the 16th round, being selected with the 482nd pick. Christal started two of his three games played for the 2026 Black Bears, recording nine innings pitched with 16 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.00.

INF Dalton Wentz, San Francisco Giants

Dalton Wentz was selected with the 478th pick in the 16th round. Playing as a member of the 2024 team, Wentz appeared in 17 games recording seven RBI and 14 hits with a batting average of .275.

LHP Parker Dillhoff, Cleveland Guardians

The last of the 2025 team, Parker Dillhoff went in the 18th round with the 543rd pick. Starting both of his games as a Black Bear, Dillhoff threw 3.1 innings with three strikeouts and seven allowed hits, finishing with an ERA of 5.40.

RHP Anson Seibert, Washington Nationals

The final draftee in the 2026 draft, Anson Seibert went with the 586th pick in the 20th round. Throwing 3.2 innings in his two appearances, Seibert recorded three strikeouts and two allowed hits with an ERA of 2.45.

In addition to West Virginia's 15 selections, 38 former and active MLB Draft League players were taken, setting a league record for total draft picks in a season with 53. The Black Bears continue the second half of the season with a road trip to play the Trenton Thunder followed by the Aberdeen IronBirds beginning Tuesday, July 14. West Virginia returns home for a two-game series against the Thunder on July 20-21.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.