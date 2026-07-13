Ten Cutters Selected in 2026 MLB Draft

Published on July 13, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







A total of ten Williamsport Crosscutters were selected in the recently completed 2026 MLB Draft. The draft consisted of 20 rounds with 613 players chosen July 11-12 in Philadelphia, the site of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

The ten Williamsport players selected were;

RHP Gavin Perry (2024) - Round 11 by Milwaukee

RHP Jackson Nash - Round 12 by Texas

RHP Dallis Moran - Round 16 by St. Louis

RHP Dylan Alonso (2025) - Round 16 by Kansas City

RHP Cooper Dossett - Round 17 by New York (NL)

INF Ben Tryon Round 17 by Houston

OF Jack Lausch (2025) - Round 17 by Cincinnati

RHP David Horn Jr - Round 19 by Tampa Bay

LHP Dakota Stone (2025) - Round 20 by Pittsburgh

INF Connor Shouse (2024) - Round 20 by Seattle

Overall, the MLB Draft League had 58 players that appeared in the league in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 seasons selected. That number included five players that participated in regular season games this season with the Canada Jr. National Team during the MLB Draft League International Series.

For Williamsport, this year's 10 selections brings the total number of Crosscutters selected in the MLB Draft to 49 through six seasons in the MLB Draft League. In addition, the Crosscutters still hold the distinction of having hosted the highest drafted player selected from the league as Sabin Ceballos was selected with Pick 94 in the 3rd Round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

A total of 290 players that have appeared in the MLB Draft League have now gone on to be drafted in the six seasons that the league has been in existence.

The second half of the MLB Draft League season continues on Tuesday, July 14th and concludes with the first half champion Williamsport Crosscutters hosting the 2026 MLB Draft League Championship Game at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Wednesday, September 2nd. Tickets for the Championship Game go on sale Wednesday July 15th at 10am and can be purchased online at Crosscutters.com/Tickets, by calling the Cutters Hotline at 570-326-3389 or by visiting the Cutters Box Office.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 13, 2026

Ten Cutters Selected in 2026 MLB Draft - Williamsport Crosscutters

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