Mariano, Acres Lead Cutters Comeback

Published on July 12, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Matthew Mariano's relief effort and Brodey Acres big night at the plate aided the Cutters come-from-behind win over the Trenton Thunder.

Brodey Acres opened the scoring for the Cutters with a 1st inning solo home run, his 3rd of the season. Acres added a pair of RBI doubles in the 7th and 8th innings, finishing the night 3-for-4 with three RBI and three extra base hits.

Matthew Mariano entered with two outs in the Top of the 4th inning and preceded to work 4.1 innings of scoreless relief. Mariano worked around two hits and a walk, striking out one in the win.

Nicholas Romano entered in the Top of the 6th inning defensively, throwing out a would-be base stealer in the 6th and then collected a two-run, two-out single in the bottom of the 7th inning. Romano finished the night 1-for-1, picking up hie 3rd RBI.

Williamsport was held to one run on two hits through the first six innings, plating seven runs and eight hits in their final to trips to the plate.

With the win, the Cutters completed the three-game sweep of the Thunder and are in First place in the 2nd Half.

WP: Matthew Mariano (2-0)

LP: Joe Colucci (0-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 24-8 Overall, 4-1 Second Half

Next Game: Tuesday, July 14th at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, July 17th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: 100th Anniversary T-Shirt Giveaway / Grays Heritage Jersey Night







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 12, 2026

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