IronBirds Drop Cutters In Sudden Death

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Williamsport opened up the second half of their season with a Sudden Death loss to the Aberdeen IronBirds, dropping to 1-1 in Sudden Death in 2026.

David Case made his Cutters debut on the mound, delivering six innings of one-run ball. The Memphis product allowed two hits and struck out seven in the no decision.

James McCoy connected on his first home run of the season, a 332-foot deposit into the visiting bullpen. McCoy finished the night 1for-2 with a walk and a hit by pitch.

Trevor Conley collected his first three-hit game of the season, going 3-for-4 with a double, a RBI and a run scored.

Williamsport struggled to find the clutch hits, leaving the bases loaded in the 7th and 8th innings. In total the Crosscutters finished the night 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.

Matthew Mariano allowed a pair of runs in two innings of relief. Mariano suffered his first blown save of the season. Preston Drebes pitched a scoreless frame in the top of the 9th, striking out two.

By league rule, the statistics from the Sudden Death frame are unofficial. There are no pitchers of record for this contest.

WP: N/A (0-0)

LP: N/A (0-0)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 20-8 Overall, 0-1 Second Half

Next Game: Thursday, July 9th vs Aberdeen, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, July 9th vs Aberdeen Promotion: Post-Game Drone Show, Knoebels Kids Night, Thirsty Thursday, Thank-You Thursday, Tail-Waggin ' Thursday

MLB Draft League Sudden Death Play-By-Play - July 8 th, 2026

Williamsport selects defense for Sudden Death Patrick McCullough is the placed runner at first base.

Patrick McCullough steals second base.

Ryan Pruitt singles to left field. Patrick McCullough advances to third. Ryan Pruitt advances to second on the throw.

Jevin Relaford is intentionally walked.

Brayden Simpson walks. Patrick McCullough scores. Ryan Pruitt to second.

Jevin Relaford to first.

Aberdeen wins in Sudden Death.

Preston Drebes (Including Sudden Death) - 1+ IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (26 Pitches, 13 Strikes)

Preston Drebes (Sudden Death Only) - 0+ IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K (14 Pitches, 7 Strikes)

Preston Drebes faced three batters in Sudden Death.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 8, 2026

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