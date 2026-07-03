Williamsport Outslugs State College

Published on July 2, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







In a game featuring 24 runs and 30 hits, the Crosscutters topped the Spikes 14-10 to take the first of this four-game set.

Kyle Schupmann recorded his first four-hit game, going 4-for-6 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored out of the lead off spot. Schupmann ran his on-base streak to 20-straight games.

Chris Stanfield picked up his second four-hit game of the season, finishing 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and a run scored out of the two slot in the line-up.

All nine starters for Williamsport recorded at least one hit, with six different Cutters collecting two or more hits on the night. The Crosscutters 20 hits are a new season-high.

Cooper Dossett earned his second win of the season, working 1.1 innings or scoreless, hitless relief. The Arkansas product worked around a pair of walks, striking out two.

With the Crosscutters win and Trenton's loss at Aberdeen, Williamsport takes over 1st place in the MLB Draft League by half a game with three games remaining in the first half.

WP: Cooper Dossett (2-0)

LP: Garrett Shearer (2-1)

SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 18-7

Next Game: Friday, July 3rd at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Saturday, July 4th vs State College, 1:05 p.m.

Promotion: America 250 Celebration, ZOOperstars, Summer Patio Makeover, Cutters Autograph Booth







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 2, 2026

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