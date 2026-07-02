Sudden Death Victory Leads Cutters to Series Sweep

Published on July 1, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







After losing a 4-0 lead, the Williamsport Crosscutters would rebound to take a Sudden Death victory over the West Virginia Black Bears to sweep the two-game series at Kendrick Family Ballpark at Monongalia County Baseball Complex on Wednesday night.

Kyle Schupmann, Ben Tryon and Nick Barone each recorded multi-hit nights for Williamsport. Schupmann and Tryon would also each add an RBI on the night as well. Brodey Acres recorded his second home run of the season, a 333'fly ball over the left field wall, on his only hit of the night. Owen Price used a Sac Fly to pick up his only RBI of the night.

Luke Meyers went 3.2 innings in the start and surrendered all five Black Bears runs, four earned. Jaden Noot and Will Howell combined to go the rest of regulation, blanking West Virginia. Myles Meyer got the ball for Sudden Death and closed out the game, working around two walks while using a caught stealing by Nate McHugh to Brodey Acres and striking out two to secure the victory.

Per MLB Draft League rules, no pitcher receives a win or a loss in the ballgame and stats recorded during Sudden Death are not counted. Williamsport officially wins 5-5 on a tiebreaker over West Virginia.

Williamsport returns to Pennsylvania to begin the final series of the MLB Draft League first half, a four-game home-and-home series with the State College Spikes. Thursday and Saturday will be played at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field while Friday and Sunday will be played at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Game times on Thursday, Friday and Sunday are 6:35 p.m. and a special 1:05 p.m. Fourth of July first pitch on Saturday.

WP: N/A

LP: N/A

SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 17-7

Next Game: Thursday, July 2nd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, July 2nd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Knoebels Kids Night / Thirsty Thursday / Thank-You Thursday

MLB Draft League Sudden Death Play-By-Play - July 1 st, 2026

West Virginia selects offense for Sudden Death

Ty Dalley is the placed runner at first base.

Pitching Change: Myles Meyer replaces Will Howell.

Offensive Substitution: Pinch-runner Tilden Garland replaces Ty Dalley.

Tilden Garland caught stealing second base, catcher Nate McHugh to shortstop Brodey Acres. One out.

Beau Slyvester walks.

Ben Barrett strikes out looking. Two outs.

Mound visit.

Derrick Tarpley Jr. walks. Beau Slyvester to second.

Owen Petrich strikes out swinging. Three outs.

Williamsport wins in Sudden Death.

Myles Meyer - 1.0 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (23 Pitches, 11 Strikes)







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 1, 2026

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