Spikes Drop Heartbreaker to IronBirds in MLB Draft League Overtime, 9-8

Published on July 1, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes and Aberdeen IronBirds took it to the limit and then some on Tuesday night before the IronBirds prevailed, 9-8, in the MLB Draft League Overtime Tiebreaker at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Spikes (12-12) took the lead on Evan York's two-run single and Alex Mendoza Jr.'s RBI single in the fourth, then built it further in the fifth as CJ Richmond produced a two-run double, with an error and a subsequent Trent Turner RBI single plating more runs.

However, Aberdeen (13-12) took advantage of four Spikes errors to get within 8-5 entering the ninth, then started the inning by loading the bases on two hit batsmen and a walk before tying the game on Collin Priest's two-run single and Dalton Bargo's RBI single.

In the MLB Draft League Overtime Tiebreaker, State College chose defense but saw three straight walks, the last to Bishop Quarles, plate placed runner Chase Williams to give Aberdeen the win.

No winning or losing pitchers are recorded in a game that reaches the MLB Draft League Overtime Tiebreaker.

Spikes pitchers held Aberdeen to just two hits over the first six innings, with Kassius Thomas starting and delivering three hitless innings.

Richmond went 2-for-4 with his double to raise his batting average to .259 and put him second in the MLB Draft League in extra-base hits with 12.

Wednesday, the Spikes and IronBirds meet in the finale of their two-game mini-series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with a 6:35 p.m. start time. State College is slated to send right-hander Parker Detmers (0-0), who recently committed to Tennessee to continue his collegiate career, to the mound for his last start of the first half of the MLB Draft League season. Aberdeen has not yet named its starter for Wednesday.

It's First Responders Night, with all local First Responders receiving FREE tickets for Wednesday night's game. Tickets can be claimed with ID at the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Tuesday and Wednesday, and families of First Responders can get tickets at 50% off for Wednesday's game.

Fans can also enjoy half-price hot dogs all game long, along with half-price Seven Mountains Wine Cellars wine and half-price Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30 to 7:30 at Glizzy and Wine Wednesday.

Plus, we'll celebrate Bobby Bo Night as fans can share in the wealth when Bobby Bonilla receives his annual check from the Mets.

The homestand continues on Friday with the Spikes' traditional Independence Eve FIREWORKS show, presented by the PA Lottery, after the 6:35 p.m. game against the Williamsport Crosscutters. Plus, the first 500 fans will receive a Spikes Patriotic Hat Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia on Military Apprecation Night, with Kids Run the Bases after the game presented by Mount Nittany Health on a 4-Pack Friday presented by 93.7 3WZ.

The first half will then conclude on Sunday, July 5 with Old School Baseball Night, featuring a throwback, no-frills presentation with lots of organ music at the 6:35 p.m. game against the Crosscutters.

Tickets for this week's games, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the IronBirds on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 1, 2026

Spikes Drop Heartbreaker to IronBirds in MLB Draft League Overtime, 9-8 - State College Spikes

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