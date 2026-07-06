Cutters-Spikes Rained Out in First Half Finale

Published on July 5, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Despite the best efforts of the State College Spikes'grounds crew, the season finale between the Crosscutters and Spikes was canceled due to rain Sunday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Per MLB Draft League rules, this game is officially recorded as a canceled game and will not be rescheduled.

Williamsport finishes the First Half of the MLB Draft League schedule with a 20-7 record, winning the MLB Draft League First Half Championship.

As the First Half Champions, Williamsport will host the MLB Draft League Championship Game on September 2nd at 6:35 p.m. at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. The Crosscutters will face the Second Half Champions. Should Williamsport win the Second Half as well, they will face the runner-up team in the Second Half.

Information on tickets and promotions for the MLB Draft League Championship Game will be made available in the coming days. All Crosscutters full-season ticket holders receive tickets for the MLB Draft League Championship Game at no additional cost.

Williamsport opens the Second Half of the MLB Draft League season on Wednesday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field as they host the Aberdeen IronBirds at 6:35 p.m. on a night that will feature Pin #4 of the 100th Anniversary Pin Series Giveaway, presented by Pin Queen Productions, Hersheypark Kids Night and another Wing Wednesday.

WP: N/A

LP: N/A

SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 20-7

Next Game: Wednesday, July 8th vs Aberdeen, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, July 8th vs Aberdeen, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: 100th Anniversary Pin Series Giveaway / Hersheypark Kids Night / Wing Wednesday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 5, 2026

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