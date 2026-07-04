Crosscutters Carve First Half Crown

Published on July 4, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







With their 20-9 win over State College on Saturday afternoon, the Williamsport Crosscutters clinched a 1stHalf Title and a trip to the MLB Draft League Championship.

Williamsport set multiple season-highs as an offense, scoring 20 runs and collecting 21 hits in the victory.

Kyle Schupmann (3-4) collected his fourth three-hit game of the season, raising his batting average to .400 for the season. Chris Stanfield (3-4) picked up his third three-hit game of the season, hitting his first home run of the year. Ben Tryon (3-3) recorded his second three-hit game of the season, hitting his third home run of the season. Chance Jennings (3-4) had his first three-hit game of the season, collecting a triple and a pair of doubles.

Evan Grimes went the first 3.2 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks. Grimes, struck out six batters in the no decision. Jaden Noot earned the win out of the bullpen, delivering two scoreless innings of relief.

Through the first three games of this series, the Crosscutters have scored 44 runs on 53 hits. They have 19 extra base hits, including just two home runs.

The Crosscutters collect their second 1st Half Title in MLB Draft League history and their first since 2024.

Williamsport will play in their third League Championship game, posting a 1-1 record in those games.

WP: Jaden Noot (2-0)

LP: Cal Culpepper (0-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 20-7

Next Game: Sunday, July 5th at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, July 8th vs Aberdeen, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: 100th Anniversary Pin Giveaway #4, Wing Wednesday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 4, 2026

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