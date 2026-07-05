West Virginia Begins Its Final Series of the First Half with a Loss to Mahoning Valley

Published on July 4, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







NILES, OH - On Independence Day in Niles, Ohio, the West Virginia Black Bears dropped the first game of the two-game series to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, 9-6, after another back-and-forth scoring affair. The Black Bears fought back from an early deficit to the tie the game three times before the Scrappers sealed their win with three runs in the bottom of the eighth.

For their third game against the Black Bears in as many days, pitcher Ethan Stade got the start for the Scrappers. Though Stade loaded the bases with Bears without allowing a hit, West Virginia could not capitalize and ended the inning with a pop fly to first baseman Edison Polanco. Black Bears starting pitcher Thomas Santana made quick work of the Scrappers order in the bottom of the inning to keep the game scoreless.

After Stade struck out the side to start the second, Mahoning Valley drew first blood with a run scored on a throwing error from catcher Zack Thompson in the bottom of the inning.

In the third, a hard-hit ball from West Virginia newcomer Alec DeMartino dropped into center field for a stand-up triple that scored Walker Barron. Mahoning Valley's offense responded with an Eli Putnam RBI single that scored Carlos Sanchez to re-take the lead.

After being retired in order in the fourth, the Black Bears knotted the game at two in the fifth. The walk of Owen Henne and Barron's ground-rule double put two Bears in scoring position in time for AJ Swader to send one high into center field for the sac-fly RBI. But the Scrappers dug in, scoring four to take a 6-2 lead in the home half. With a runner on second, manager Tim Garland tapped his bullpen, bringing in former Mountaineer Carson Estridge with no outs. Estridge retired three in order with two strikeouts to end the long inning and cap the damage.

A pitching change in the sixth sent Max Debiec to the mound in relief of Stade. Though the Bears got on base with a lead-off walk and a single, both runners were caught stealing second. Sam Miller's groundout to third ended the rally attempt. Estridge and the defense kept the Scrappers within reach as he recorded another strikeout to send West Virginia back to the plate.

The Bears battled their way back into the game with four runs in the seventh inning. Tilden Garland trotted to first on a 4-0 count, followed by Henne with a ground ball to center. Walker Barron drove his second double down the right field line to bring home Garland and cut the Scrappers lead in half. A wild pitch from Debiec gave Henne enough time to make the run home before a pitching change brought in Logan Spivey. The next at-bat, DeMartino picked up an RBI single when he scored Barron. A fielding error that plated Swader tied the game at six heading into the stretch.

Mahoning Valley made a final push for the lead in the eighth - one that would ultimately yield the win. Tyler Bryan entered in relief of Brian Garmon to start the inning. Back-to-back base hits and a walk loaded the bases for Josue Malave, whose two-RBI single scored DH James Whitman and Polanco. Another run would come in before Garland sent in RHP Justin Morales who secured the final two outs.

Down to their final stand, the Black Bears' rally fell short as a double-play and a pop fly ended the game.

Despite the loss, West Virginia's Walker Barron took top honors after going 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs, and one RBI. Owen Henne followed with three walks and two runs. Starting pitcher Thomas Santana threw three strikeouts while allowing two hits and two runs in his four-frame appearance, while Carson Estridge punched out three with just one hit through 2.0 innings pitched.

The Black Bears return to 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Sunday afternoon for the final game of the first half of the MLB Draft League season. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m.

- WVBB -







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 4, 2026

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