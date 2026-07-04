Cutters Win MLB Draft League 1st Half Championship

Published on July 4, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







With a 20-9 victory over the State College Spikes at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Saturday afternoon, the Williamsport Crosscutters have captured the 2026 MLB Draft League 1st Half Championship.

As the MLB Draft League 1st Half Champions, the Crosscutters earn home field advantage for the MLB Draft League Championship Game which will be played on Wednesday, September 2nd at 6:35 p.m. at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport.

Information on when tickets for the 2026 MLB Draft League Championship Game will go on sale will be announced in the coming days. Fans will be able to purchase tickets when available online at Crosscutters.com, by phone at (570) 326-3389 or in-person at the Journey Bank Ballpark Box Office. All Cutters full-season ticket holders automatically receive their tickets for the Championship Game at no additional charge.

For Williamsport, this marks their third time winning a half in the MLB Draft League, having previously won the 2022 MLB Draft League 2nd Half and the 2024 MLB Draft League 1st Half.

The Crosscutters will be looking to claim their fourth league championship in franchise history. Williamsport was declared New-York Penn League Co-Champions with the Brooklyn Cyclones in 2001, won the New-York Penn League Championship in 2003 and won the MLB Draft League Championship in 2024.







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