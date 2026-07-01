Cutters Rally from Early Deficit to Defeat Black Bears

Published on June 30, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Despite allowing three Black Bears runs in the first inning, the Williamsport Crosscutters would rally to take the opening game against West Virginia 4-3 on Tuesday night at Kendrick Family Ballpark at Monongalia County Baseball Complex.

Nate McHugh was the only Crosscutters hitter to record a two-hit night that included his second double of the year. Kyle Schupmann picked up an RBI with his only hit of the night, a line drive to left that plated KJ White. Ben Tryon accounted for the rest of the Cutters scoring with a 2-RBI double to center that scored Kelly Robertson and Chris Stanfield. Tryon would score what would become the game winning run on the same play, coming around thanks to an error in the outfield.

Alex Walsh allowed three runs, two earned, in his start which forced him from the game after just two innings of work. Walsh walked four Black Bears and struck out two during the appearance. Matthew Mariano earned the win, his first in a Cutters uniform, after three strong innings, allowing just one walk and three hits while striking out four. Colton Kennedy earned a hold after working the next three innings, allowing just a single hit with two strikeouts. Dallis Moran entered for the ninth and used a double-play after a walk to face the minimum to earn his fourth save of 2026.

Williamsport continues the final week of the first half on Wednesday as they wrap up this quick two-game series against the West Virginia Black Bears. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from Kendrick Family Ballpark at Monongalia County Baseball Complex.

WP: Matthew Mariano (1-0)

LP: Gabriel Barrett (2-3)

SV: Dallis Moran (4)

Crosscutters Record: 16-7

Next Game: Wednesday, July 1st at West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, July 2nd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Knoebels Kids Night / Thirsty Thursday / Thank-You Thursday / Tail Waggin'Thursday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 30, 2026

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