Thunder Drop 3rd Straight to Aberdeen

Published on July 4, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







Trenton, NJ - The Thunder fell to 18-10 on the first half, dropping their third straight contest to the Aberdeen IronBirds by a final of 10-3. Aberdeen led from start to finish and jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first on an error and a Collin Priest solo shot to right.

The Thunder would get one back in the bottom of the first after Brett Patten scored on a. Wild pitch following his seventh double of the year. Aberdeen had a response in the top of the third pushing one across to retake a two-run lead before expanding to a four-run advantage on two more in the top of the fifth. In the bottom of the fifth Trenton would load the bases and push across two runs on a bases loaded hit by pitch and an Augie Lopez RBI-groundout.

Aberdeen pulled away pushing across a run in the sixth and taking advantage of three errors in the eighth to push across four more runs and earn the 10-3 win in 8 innings due to inclement weather.

Due to the weather- shortened fireworks show, we weren't able to deliver the full Thunder Entertainment Experience.

Therefore, fans may exchange their tickets from July 4, 2026 for any 2026 regular season Thunder home game, for equal or lesser value, based upon availability. Exchanges must be done in person at the radius180 Box Office or over the phone at (609) 394-3300 Opt. 4. Fans must be in possession of their tickets in order to do the exchange. radius180 Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-5:00pm and during home games.

Your Trenton Thunder conclude their two-game set with the Aberdeen IronBirds Sunday July 5, at 1:00pm. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Sangria Sunday presented by Seasons 52 Fresh Grill & Wine Bar and Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 4, 2026

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