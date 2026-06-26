Thunder Walk off to Earn Sweep vs Scrappers

Published on June 25, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder won their league leading 16th game of the first half to improve to 13-1 at home on the season, beating the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Thursday night in walk-off fashion 4-3. Trailing 3-0 heading into the bottom of the third, Trenton would respond in the bottom half to make it a one run game.

Jordan Thomas drove home the first run of the game on a single into right field to score Jake Koonin. Trenton would get their second run across on a fielding error off the bat of Cade Climie that plated Dominic Longo and made it a 3-2 game.

Then in the fifth, the Thunder would tie it on a wild pitch that allowed Ny'Zaiah Thompson to score their third run.

The Thunder got a tremendous effort from their bullpen in the game three victory. JJ Drennan fired two scoreless frames with three punch outs. Thomas Ellissen came in next and delivered a scoreless frame with three Ks. In the eighth and ninth Luc Rising combined to strike out five and earned the win to improve to 2-0.

In the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and two outs, Augie Lopez laced a walk-off single into right field to score Koonin and earn the series sweep. The Thunder now at 16-4 overall hold a 2.5 game lead over Williamsport.

Your Trenton Thunder head on the road for seven straight before returning home on July 4th for a two-game set with the Aberdeen IronBirds. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for our 4th of July Extravaganza with Post Game Fireworks presented by MCIA! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.