Thunder Sweep Mexico for League Leading 12th Win

Published on June 18, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder took all three games from Mexico, winning the series finale on Thursday night by a final of 20-1. The Thunder led from start to finish and used an 11-run seventh to pull away. Leading 10-1 after six innings, Trenton took advantage of six walks, a hit batter, and a grand slam by Dominic Longo to make it a 19-run advantage.

For Longo it was his first home run of the season traveling off the bat at 107 MPH and 367 feet to left field. The Thunder third basemen finished the night 3-5 with 6-RBI, taking home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors in the victory.

The Thunder got 5 shutout innings from Vanderbilt product Alex Kranzler, who earned his first win of the season while lowering his ERA to 1.29. Kranzler allowed just two hits while striking out three in his second start from Trenton Thunder Ballpark and third of the year.

Your Trenton Thunder head on the road for three at State College before returning home on June 23rd for the first of three with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Autism Awareness Night presented by Woods System of Care and Kids Eat Free Tuesday! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 18, 2026

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