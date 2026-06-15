Thunder Home Winning Streak Ends at 7, Fall to State College in Finale Sunday

Published on June 14, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - The Thunder's home winning streak ended on Sunday afternoon after winning seven straight to start the 2026 season. After taking the first two contests from the Spikes, the first place Thunder fell in the series finale by a final of 7-4.

State College would jump out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning following a Dominic Pellegrin double and an RBI single from Kolt Myers. Then in the bottom of the first the Thunder would respond with a two-spot of their own.

Carsten Sabathia laced his fourth double of the season to bring home Jake Koonin and Jordan Thomas to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead.

In the third, State College would benefit from four walks, a hit batter, and two Thunder errors to push across five runs in the inning to take a 6-2 lead. In the top sixth Kolt Myers brought home his second RBI of the game to make it 7-2. Then in the bottom of the sixth, Trenton would get two back on a Brett Patten RBI- single and the second on a fielding error to bring Patten home.

In the ninth the Thunder were set down in order, seeing their perfect record at home in 2026 come to a close.

Your Trenton Thunder welcome Team Mexico to town for the first of three on Tuesday June 16, at 7:00 from Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Girl Scout Night. For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 14, 2026

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