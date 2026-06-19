Cutters Run Streak to Seven-Straight

Published on June 18, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Plating eight runs on a dozen his, the Crosscutters ran their win streak to seven- straight as they bested Mahoning Valley, 8-1.

The Crosscutters have won three-straight series and have picked up back-to-back series sweeps for the first time in 2026.is riding a nine-game hit streak and a 10-game on base streak.

Kyle Schupmann continued his hot hitting, going 3-for-3 with a double, two runs batted in, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Schupmann extended his active hit streak to nine straight games and his on-base streak to ten.

Owen Prince collected his first three-hit game of the season, going 3-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. Prince entered play with two hits through his first six games of the season.

Jackson Nash earns the victory, delivering four innings out of the Cutters bullpen, Nash allowed one run on four hits and a walk. Nash struck out four, as he improves to 2-0 on the mound.

Brett Antolick gave Williamsport four shutout innings in his second start of the season. The right-hander allowed one hit and struck out five in the no decision.

WP: Jackson Nash (2-0)

LP: Chris Domke (0-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 9-5

Next Game: Friday, June 19th at Aberdeen, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, June 23rd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: $2.50 Tuesday / Charitable Tuesday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 18, 2026

Cutters Run Streak to Seven-Straight - Williamsport Crosscutters

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