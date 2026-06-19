Turner Homers, Spikes Sweep Canadian Junior National Team with 11-8 Win

Published on June 18, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Trent Turner hit the State College Spikes' first home run at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in the 20th Anniversary Season, and the Spikes came back twice to defeat the Canadian Junior National Team, 11-8, on Thursday night to clinch a three-game sweep in the International Series.

Turner, a utility infielder from Western Carolina who played shortstop on Thursday night, launched a 418-foot shot off the batter's eye in the fifth inning for a two-run blast, his first of the season, to bump the Spikes' (8-7) lead to 7-4.

The Spikes trailed 4-0 after Maxime Blain's RBI single and Jalen Jacob's 408-foot, three-run homer to center field in the first. However, State College responded with two runs in the first on Mac Rose's infield single and Kolt Myers's RBI groundout, then added two more in the second on Andrew Wiggins's two-out single through the right side.

The lead grew more on Rose's sacrifice fly to center in the fourth before Turner gave State College a three-run lead. However, Canada responded with three runs in the sixth to tie the game at 7-7.

The Spikes would have the last flurry, though, with the first four batters of the sixth reaching base, capped by a two-run single for Myers. Two batters later, Kansas high school catcher Roy Roseman notched his first Spikes hit, a two-run single to increase the lead to 11-7.

Reliever Max Hamilton, Roseman's teammate at Olathe West High School in Olathe, Kan., delivered 3 1/3 scoreless innings on the mound and struck out eight batters, a season high for any Spikes hurler.

Lukas McDowell (3-0) picked up his third win on the mound, tying him for the MLB Draft League lead. McDowell, a 6'8" right-hander from Kingston, Ontario, Canada, allowing three runs, two earned, over two innings and struck out one batter as he faced his countrymen.

Canadian reliver Demarcus Carter took the loss as he was charged with five runs over two innings of work.

The Spikes continue their six-game homestand on Friday night as they head back into action against MLB Draft League opponents with the opener of a three-game series against the Trenton Thunder. Game time will be 6:35 p.m. as State College will send right-hander Chance Acord (0-1) to the mound to face Trenton right-hander Nate Bennett (0-0).

Fans can bring out their four-legged friends for the first Bark in the Park of the Spikes' 20th Anniversary Season, giving dogs the chance to experience the fun at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Check out the Bark in the Park page at StateCollegeSpikes.com for more information on how to make the night a memorable one for you and your pup.

Plus, it's another 4-Pack Friday presented by 93.7 3WZ, with four Diamond Club or Field Box seats, four hot dogs and four regular sodas available for just $54. The 4-Pack Friday packages are only available by phone at 814-272-1711 or in person at the Spikes Ticket Office.

In addition, it's a Michelob Ultra and Yuengling Happy Hour, with half-price Michelob Ultra and Yuengling from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

After the game, it's Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health, which will also be part of the fun after Saturday and Sunday's games this weekend.

The homestand continues with BuccoMania Night, featuring appearances by the Pirate Parrot, the Pittsburgh Pierogies and the Bucco Brigade as part of the 20th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, June 20, with FIREWORKS after the game provided by Starfire Corporation.

The weekend finishes with a Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101 on Father's Day Sunday, June 21, featuring a Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for the weekend series, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Thunder on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 18, 2026

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