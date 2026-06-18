Schupmann's Blast Backs Bartkowski, Cutters

Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Kyle Schupmann's go-ahead home run was enough to back Will Bartkowski as the Cutters run their win streak to six-straight with a 2-1 victory over Mahoning Valley on Wednesday night.

Will Bartkowski gave Williamsport a brilliant relief outing, facing the minimum through four shutout innings of relief. Bartkowski struck out four batters and produced six infield outs as he picked up his first win of the season.

Alex Walsh allowed one run over three innings in his Crosscutters debut. The Jacksonville product struck out four and did not allow a walk.

Kyle Schupmann connected on his first home run of the season, a 356-foot shot, in the 7th inning to give the Cutters a 2-1 lead. Schupmann finished the night 2-for-2 with a pair of walks in four trips to the plate. He scored both Crosscutters runs.

Maddix Dalena drove in the first Cutters run with a RBI single in the 5th. Dalena ended the night 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and a walk.

With the win the Crosscutters advance their winning streak to six-straight games, their longest since July of 2024.

WP: Will Bartkowski (1-1)

LP: David Lally (0-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 8-5

Next Game: Thursday, June 18th vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, June 18th vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: American Rescue Workers Clothing Drive / Thirsty Thursday / Thank You Thursday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 17, 2026

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