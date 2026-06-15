Smith, Guillory Power Cutters Sweep of Mexico

Published on June 14, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Chris Guillory's five shutout frames and Addison Smith's three-hit, four-RBI performance propelled Williamsport to a 9-2 win over Mexico, completing the three-game series sweep.

In his first start of the season, Chris Guillory delivered five shutout innings, that featured him facing the minimum through the first three innings. Guillory struck out a season-high five, earning his first win of the season. Guillory has not allowed a run through his first eight innings on the mound this season.

Addison Smith finished the night 3-for-5 with a double and four runs batted in. It was the second three-hit night for the Cutters shortstop and the fourth by a Williamsport batter this season. Smith now has 13 RBI on the season, leading the Crosscutters.

Catcher Nate McHugh picked up a two-hit performance as he finished 2-for-3 at the plate. McHugh tripled and drove in two runs in the win.

Williamsport stole three more bases, giving them 50 thefts through their first 11 games of the season.

With the win, Williamsport moves to 6-5 on the season, their first time over .500. They have won four- straight, including five of their last six and completed their first series sweep of the season.

WP: Chris Guillory (1-0)

LP: Luis Villavincencio (0-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 6-5

Next Game: Tuesday, June 16th vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, June 16th vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: $25K Challenge / $2.50 Tuesday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 14, 2026

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