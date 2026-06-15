Spikes Capture 7-4 Victory over Thunder in Series Finale on Sunday

Published on June 14, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







TRENTON, N.J. - Dominic Pellegrin reached base five times, upping his on-base percentage to an MLB Draft League-leading .647, and the State College Spikes took advantage of nearly every Trenton Thunder miscue to win the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, 7-4.

Pellegrin collected two hits, including his second double of the season, walked twice and was hit in the left shoulder with a pitch. The Metairie, La. native, who is slated to start his collegiate career at Tulane, also carries a .455 batting average through his first seven games with the Spikes (5-7).

State College took the opening lead when Myers singled in Pellegrin in the first before falling behind on Carsten Sabathia's two-run double for the Thunder (9-2) in the opening frame.

The Spikes then put together a five-run third inning without the benefit of a hit in the third. Four walks and a hit batsman plated two State College runs, with a pair of Trenton errors enabling three more runners to cross the plate.

Myers's RBI groundout in the sixth grew the Spikes lead to 7-2 before Brett Patten's single through the infield scored Dominic Longo and an error allowed Patten to score.

Trenton threatened to follow up on their rally, but reigning MLB Draft League Pitcher of the Week Tommy Gross and his Central Missouri teammate, Cale Willson (2), held the Thunder scoreless the rest of the way. Willson recorded the last five outs, allowing only a walk, for his second save of the season.

Lukas McDowell (2-0) pitched two scoreless, hitless innings in which he retired the last six batters in order, four via strikeout, for the win.

Trenton starter Holden Herring (0-1) was charged with six runs, four of them earned, on two hits and seven walks to draw the loss. Herring struck out three batters.

After an off day on the schedule Monday, the Spikes return home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Tuesday for the opening game of their International Series slate against the Canadian Junior National Team. Game time is 6:35 p.m. for each Spikes game of the homestand, with starting pitchers to be determined for both sides. The games will count for the Spikes in the MLB Draft League first half standings.

Tuesday begins a six-game homestand for the Spikes, with highlights including the three-night Salute to Canada in honor of our visiting neighbors to the north, with a Salute to Canadian Music on Tuesday, June 16, a Salute to Maple Syrup on Wednesday, June 17, and Runner-Up Celebration Night featuring a Silver Medal Giveaway for the first 250 fans on Thursday, June 18, along with the first Bark in the Park Night of the 2026 home schedule on Friday, June 19 and BuccoMania Night as part of the 20th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, June 20.

Plus, every Daily Value Promotion will be in vogue, culminating in a Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101 on Father's Day Sunday, June 21.

Tickets for all six-games in the homestand from June 16-21, along with every remaining home game on the 20thAnniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Canadian Junior National Team via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 14, 2026

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