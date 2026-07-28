Spikes, Scrappers Canceled by Inclement Weather on Tuesday

Published on July 28, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Tuesday afternoons's scheduled game between the State College Spikes and Williamsport Crosscutters at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park was canceled due to inclement weather. The game will not be made up.

Fans holding tickets for Tuesday's game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any other 2026 Spikes home game, based on availability.

Exchanges can be made at the Spikes Ticket Office at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park during normal business hours. The Ticket Office is open from 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Monday through Friday game days, 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday game days, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on non-game days.

Fans can also call the Spikes Ticket Office at 814-272-1711 and select option 2 for more information on ticket redemptions.

The Spikes will now embark on a five-game road trip, traveling to visit the Trenton Thunder for a trio of 7:00 p.m. games from Wednesday through Friday before a two-game weekend series at the Aberdeen IronBirds at 7:00 p.m. Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Following the road trip, the Spikes will return home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a six-game homestand from August 4-9, with three games against the Scrappers and three against the IronBirds. All six games will begin at 6:35 p.m.

The homestand begins with Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends, featuring half-price Walking Tacos at the Salsa concession stand all game long, plus a half-price Miller Lite and Coors Light Happy Hourfor fans of age from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The homestand continues with Glizzy and Wine Wednesday presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars featuring half-price Hot Dogs all game long and half-price Seven Mountains Wine Cellars wine and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS featuring $2 12-oz. drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The weekend will feature the return of Youth Sports Night, as members of youth sports teams in the area can get discounted tickets for the game, and any player wearing their jersey to a Youth Sports Night game will be able to get a discount at the Spikes Ticket Office, along with a Bat and Ball Set Giveaway for the first 100 kids 12 and under wearing their jersey.

Saturday, August 8, the Spikes will host the National Coffee Month Celebration as the first 500 fans will receive a Spikes Coffee Mug Giveaway presented by W.C. Clarke's The Cheese Shoppe to mark a caffeinated (or decaf if you prefer) night at the ballpark.

Then, on Sunday, August 9, the Spikes will welcome at two-time National Champion wrestler with a Mitchell Mesenbrink Appearance presented by Lion Country Kia at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Mesenbrink, who has helped lead the way to three team national titles on the mat as well, will sign autographs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., taking time out to throw out the game's first pitch.

In addition, the first 500 fans through the gates when they open at 5:30, with early admission for Season Ticket holders and groups, will receive a Mitchell Mesenbrink T-Shirt presented by Lion Country Kia.

Plus, August 9 is the final Bark in the Park of the season presented by Plum Pristine Clean and Timberland Federal Credit Union. Fans can bring their four-legged friend as the ballpark goes to the dogs.

Tickets for all six games in the upcoming homestand, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Thunder on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Trenton Thunder Ballpark starting at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 28, 2026

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