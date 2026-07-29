McCoy Homers as Cutters Take Series from West Virginia

Published on July 28, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







James McCoy's fifth home run of the season aided the Crosscutters to a 5-3 win, successfully taking the series against West Virginia on Tuesday night.

McCoy's home run traveled 406' to left, upping McCoy's RBI total to 23 for the season. He would finish the night 1-for-3 with a pair of runs scored.

Sam DeCarlo gave the Cutters the lead in the Bottom of the 8th with a Sacrifice Fly to center, his 6th RBI of the season. Jake Zitella provided an insurance run with a RBI single, his 5th RBI.

Cutters Starter David Case allowed three runs over 5.1 innings, striking out seven West Virginia batters in a no decision.

Davin Pollard did not allow a run in his 1.2 innings of relief, though he did allow an inherited run to cross in the 6th inning. Joel Tornero worked the final two innings, striking out a pair to earn his first win of the season.

The series win was the 10th of the season for the Cutters who improve to 9-8 in the second half.

WP: Joel Tornero (1-0)

LP: Dawson Hall (1-0)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 29-15 Overall, 9-8 Second Half

Next Game: Wednesday, July 29th at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Saturday, August 1st vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Dominic Brown Appearance / Post-Game Fireworks / Sullivan County Night







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 28, 2026

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