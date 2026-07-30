Spikes' Win Streak Halted at Six with 6-2 Loss in Trenton

Published on July 30, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







TRENTON, N.J. - The State College Spikes' six-game winning streak, their longest of the 2026 season, came to a close on Wednesday night as the Trenton Thunder took a 6-2 decision at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Despite the loss, the Spikes (11-6 2nd Half) maintained first place in the MLB Draft League's second-half standings by 1 Â1/2 games over the Aberdeen IronBirds. 30 games remain for each of the league's teams in the race for the second-half crown, with the winner to meet the Williamsport Crosscutters in the MLB Draft League Championship Game on Wednesday, September 2 at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

State College fell behind early as the Thunder (9-8 2nd Half), playing in their alternate identity Trenton Goldens in honor of the tradition of bat-fetching golden retrievers in Trenton, scored in the first on a Mike Whooley RBI single.

Jake Koonin then personally extended Trenton's advantage with two home runs. Koonin's fifth of the season was a two-run shot to left field in the third, followed by a solo shot to left in the fifth inning for his sixth dinger to make it a 4-0 game.

The Spikes got within a run in the fifth when a Trenton error scored one run and Stan DeMartinis III was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to plate another.

However, Ty Stecko added another Trenton run with a solo shot of his own to left field for his second homer of the season, and Casen Taggart capped the scoring with a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth.

Camden Ross extended his hitting streak to 13 games, the longest active string for any MLB Draft League second-half player, with a first-inning single for the Spikes.

Spikes starter Lex Kenny (1-2) took the loss after being charged with four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four batters over 4 1/3 innings.

Trenton reliever Justin Gay (1-0) threw 2 2/3 scoreless, hitless innings for the win. Gay walked one batter and hit one batters while striking out four.

The Spikes continue their five-game road trip with the second game of their three-game series at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Thursday night. The 6:35 p.m. matchup will feature left-hander Caleb Ruter (0-1) on the mound for State College against Trenton right-hander Ryan Reich, who is making his debut for the Thunder.

Following the road trip, the Spikes will return home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a six-game homestand from August 4-9, with three games against the Scrappers and three against the IronBirds. All six games will begin at 6:35 p.m.

The homestand begins with Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends, featuring half-price Walking Tacos at the Salsa concession stand all game long, plus a half-price Miller Lite and Coors Light Happy Hour for fans of age from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The homestand continues with Glizzy and Wine Wednesday presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars featuring half-price Hot Dogs all game long and half-price Seven Mountains Wine Cellars wine and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS featuring $2 12-oz. drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The weekend will feature the return of Youth Sports Night, as members of youth sports teams in the area can get discounted tickets for the game, and any player wearing their jersey to a Youth Sports Night game will be able to get a discount at the Spikes Ticket Office, along with a Bat and Ball Set Giveaway for the first 100 kids 12 and under wearing their jersey.

Saturday, August 8, the Spikes will host the National Coffee Month Celebration as the first 500 fans will receive a Spikes Coffee Mug Giveaway presented by W.C. Clarke's The Cheese Shoppe to mark a caffeinated (or decaf if you prefer) night at the ballpark.

Then, on Sunday, August 9, the Spikes will welcome at two-time National Champion wrestler with a Mitchell Mesenbrink Appearance presented by Lion Country Kia at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Mesenbrink, who has helped lead the way to three team national titles on the mat as well, will sign autographs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., taking time out to throw out the game's first pitch.

In addition, the first 500 fans through the gates when they open at 5:30, with early admission for Season Ticket holders and groups, will receive a Mitchell Mesenbrink T-Shirt presented by Lion Country Kia.

Plus, August 9 is the final Bark in the Park of the season presented by Plum Pristine Clean and Timberland Federal Credit Union. Fans can bring their four-legged friend as the ballpark goes to the dogs.

Tickets for all six games in the upcoming homestand, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Thunder on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Trenton Thunder Ballpark starting at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 30, 2026

Spikes' Win Streak Halted at Six with 6-2 Loss in Trenton - State College Spikes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.