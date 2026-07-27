First-Place Spikes Continue Roll with 12-1 Win over Scrappers

Published on July 26, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - While Bluey was on hand to meet and greet fans on Sunday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Trent Turner produced four hits and Ryan Rivera notched three as the State College Spikes maintained first place in the MLB Draft League's second-half standings with their fifth straight win, a 12-1 rout of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Plenty of families lined up to meet Bluey up close on the first-base side of the concourse throughout the night, with photos and hugs for all. The popular pup spent a total of four hours at the ballpark making memories for fans of all ages.

The Spikes (10-5) also thrilled fans with their play on the field as they stayed unbeaten during the current blockbuster homestand at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Rivera's two-run double and Turner's RBI single in the second built a 3-0 lead for State College, and Turner followed with a two-run double to go with Camden Ross's two-run single in the fourth to grow the lead to 7-0.

The eighth inning brought more of the same, with Rivera collecting his third RBI with a double to left field before CJ Richmond stepped up and launched a ball to center field, rounding the bases for his fifth home run of the season. Richmond has now driven in 33 runs this season, the most for any player across both halves of the MLB Draft League schedule.

The Spikes then capped the scoring with Stan DeMartinis III tripling to center field and Justin Journette singling to right field to bring him home.

Pablo Torres got the State College mound effort started strong with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless ball. Torres, making his first start as a Spike, allowed just two hits, two walks and two hit batsmen while striking out three batters.

Charlie Smith (1-0) tossed two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief for the win. Smith recorded two strikeouts in the winning effort.

Mahoning Valley (5-10 2nd Half) scored its lone run on a third-strike wild pitch in the fifth inning. Cooper Vance was the only Scrapper with multiple hits, going 2-for-3. Starter Dominic Desch (1-2) took the loss after being charged with seven runs on ten hits and three walks while striking out two over 3 1/3 innings.

The Spikes look to keep the momentum going on Monday night as they continue their blockbuster homestand with a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Scrappers. Right-hander Trey Cehajic (1-1) will start on the mound for the Spikes, while right-hander Clayton Burke (0-1) gets the ball for Mahoning Valley.

Fans will be able to score a great deal in a variety of ways, starting with Buck Bleacher Night, where every Outfield Bleacher seat is available for just $1. Plus, it's Papa Johns Night, with pizza orders over the past week at Papa Johns locations on North Atherton Street and South Atherton Street in State College coming with a Bullpen Box seat to the game, where Papa Johns and the Spikes will team up to party on at the park.

Monday's game is also another Ike's Kids Club FREE Game, where members of Ike's Kids Club will receive a free ticket to the game.

The huge week finishes on Tuesday afternoon with the only scheduled day game of the Spikes' 20th Anniversary Seasonhome schedule on Super Splash Day with a 12:05 p.m. start time. Ike's Kids Zone will turn into the Splash Zone, and it's still a Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends, with half-price Walking Tacos all game long and half-price Miller Lite and Coors Light from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets for all of these games, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Scrappers on Monday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 26, 2026

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