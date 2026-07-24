Rains the Walk-Off Hero as Spikes Top IronBirds in Overtime, 5-4

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Jackson Rains delivered a walk-off RBI single to bring in pinch-runner Hudson Shupe in the MLB Draft League Overtime Tiebreaker and give the State College Spikes a 5-4 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Rains, the reigning MLB Draft League Player of the Week after earning the honors for July 13-19, stepped up with runners on first and third and one out in the extra frame and smashed a grounder through the left side to bring in Shupe.

The Spikes (7-5 2nd Half) rebounded after the IronBirds (9-4 2nd Half), the current first-place team in the MLB Draft League's second half standings, tied the game in the top of the ninth on Nathan Earley's two-out RBI single.

After Camden Ross nearly ended the game with a line drive to the right-center field gap that Aberdeen right fielder Isaiah Parido ran down to end the regulation nine innings, Shupe pinch-ran for Ross as the designated runner at first base to begin the MLB Draft League Overtime Tiebreaker. Stan DeMartinis III flied out to center field to begin the bonus frame before Shupe stole second and moved to third on Justin Journette's single through the left side, setting up Rains's heroics.

Spikes starter Caleb Ruter put together a stellar outing, allowing only one unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings of work.

Journette and Kyle Nomura each produced two hits in regulation, with both of Journette's knocks going for doubles while Nomura notched his fourth triple of the year.

Brian Heckelman produced a three-hit game to help lead the IronBirds offense.

No winning or losing pitcher is named in a game that reaches the MLB Draft League Overtime Tiebreaker.

The Spikes continue the first half of a blockbuster homestand at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Friday with the second game of their three-game series against the IronBirds. The 6:35 p.m. matchup will feature right-hander Haden Luke (1-0) on the mound for the Spikes after his three shutout innings for the win on Saturday night at Mahoning Valley.

Spikes fans can enjoy one of the most eagerly anticipated nights of the season as the skies light up after the game with the first-ever DRONE SHOW at the ballpark, presented by College Township.

Plus, the force will be with fans as Star Wars Night returns to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The festivities will include Local Fan Costumers on hand portraying Star Wars characters as Star Wars music and clips echo throughout the galaxy during the night. The night also features even more out-of-this-galaxy fun, with proceeds from the night's Spikes 50/50 Drawing benefiting the Centre County United Way.

It will also be College Township Night and Happy Valley Comic-Con Night on a 4-Pack Friday presented by 93.7 3WZ, with four of the best seats, four hot dogs and four regular sodas available for just $54 based on availability. 4-Pack Friday packages are only available in person at the Spikes Ticket Office or by phone at 814-272-1711.

After the game, kids 12 and under can hit the field for Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

The hits continue with Paint the Park Pink presented by Mount Nittany Health with a Pink Patriotic Jersey-off-the-Back Auction to benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation, a Pink Patriotic T-Shirt Giveaway for the first 500 fans, and FIREWORKS after the game on Saturday, July 25, followed by a special appearance by Bluey on Sunday, July 26.

Plus, it's Papa Johns Night on Monday, July 27, with a free Bullpen Box ticket to the game available with Papa Johns orders this week, along with Buck Bleacher Night, and the huge week finishes on Tuesday, July 28 with the only scheduled day game of the Spikes' 20th Anniversary Season home schedule on Super Splash Day with a 12:05 p.m. start time.

Tickets for all of these games, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the IronBirds on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 24, 2026

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