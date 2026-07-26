Spikes Paint the Park Pink in Saturday's Win over IronBirds

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Wearing Pink Patriotic Jerseys on a Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, the State College Spikes joined together with Mount Nittany Health and fans across the nation to raise $4,200 for the fight against breast cancer at Saturday night's Paint the Park Game as the Spikes topped the Aberdeen IronBirds, 9-3.

The Spikes' jerseys went up for bids in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction to benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation. Each jersey worn by a Spikes player or coach, along with a jersey worn by Ike the Spike and a Team Autographed Jersey, went up for bids to fans across the globe via the LiveSource app.

Between the proceeds from the Jersey-off-the-Back Auction and the Spikes 50/50 Drawing, the contributions supported the efforts of the Breast Care Center at Mount Nittany Health and more initiatives helping those battling breast cancer and research that will help the fight.

In game action, the Spikes (9-5 2nd Half) took control of first place in the MLB Draft League's second-half standings by scoring all nine runs over the first five innings to clinch a three-game series sweep.

Luke Nomura capped the scoring with a two-run homer to left field in the fifth, his second blast of the season, while Camden Ross finished just a home run shy of the cycle and knocked in two runs.

CJ Richmond also added a two-run triple in the second, while Jackson Rains and Ryan Rivera collected three hits and one RBI apiece, with Rains contributing a double.

State College pitching was equally formidable, holding the IronBirds (9-6 2nd Half) to just three hits for the game. Aberdeen's scoring output was limited to Jevin Relaford's three-run double in the second.

Jackson Mayo (3-0) allowed just one hit batsman and struck out two batters over three scoreless innings of relief to earn the win for the Spikes.

Aberdeen starter Jonah Johnson (0-2) took the loss after being charged with six runs on seven hits and four walks while recording two strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings.

Sunday, the Spikes enter the second half of their blockbuster homestand at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with the opening game of a three-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. Right-hander Pablo Torres (0-0) is set to make his first start for State College after earning the save in his debut on July 18 in Mahoning Valley.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 25, 2026

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