Cutters Lead Can't Hold; Williamsport Swept By Trenton

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Williamsport was able to take a 3-0 lead over Trenton but couldn't hold on as the Cutters fell to the Thunder 7-3 on Saturday night and are swept in the three-game series at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Nick Barone led the offense with a 2-for-4 night that included a run scored. Jack Kail used a 1-for-3 night to record 2 RBI. Nicholas Romano and Matthew Williams both picked up a double in the loss with Williams also scoring a run and driving in a run.

Evan Grimes took the loss in his start, falling to 1-1 on the season, after allowing four Thunder runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work. Davin Pollard went the next 2 2/3 innings allowing no runs on one hit with one walk and two strikeouts. Caleb Anderson failed to record an out while allowing three runs on three hits with one walk and no strikeouts. Luc Lavigueur closed out the game for Williamsport, retiring all three batters he faced in order with a one strikeout.

Williamsport now returns to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field to open a three-game series against the West Virginia Black Bears on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

WP: Ryan Reich (1-0)

LP: Evan Grimes (1-1)

SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 27-14 Overall, 7-7 Second Half

Next Game: Sunday, July 26th vs West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Sunday, July 26th vs West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Promotion: Baseball Bingo / Kids Run The Bases / Sr. Loggers Club Day / Boomer's Kids Club Day







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 25, 2026

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