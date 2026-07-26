Thunder Rally Late to Defeat Crosscutters

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







TRENTON, N.J. - A four-run explosion in the fifth inning lifted the Trenton Thunder past the Williamsport Crosscutters, 7-3, on Saturday night before a crowd of 7,482 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Trailing 3-0 midway through the fifth, Trenton capitalized on key hits and defensive misplays to turn the momentum in a game that saw Ryan Reich earn his first win of the season in relief.

Williamsport struck first in the top of the third inning. Matthew Williams put the Crosscutters on the board with an RBI double to center field off Thunder starter Andrew Rubayo, scoring James McCoy. Williams later scored on a sacrifice fly by Jack Kail to push the lead to 2-0.

The Crosscutters extended their advantage to 3-0 in the top of the fifth against Reich. Nick Barone single-handedly generated pressure, singling to left-center, stealing second, and later scoring on an RBI single from Kail. However, the Thunder answered decisively in the bottom half of the frame against Williamsport starter Evan Grimes.

After Ty Stecko started the rally with a single to left, back-to-back hit batters filled the bases with one out. Cy Turner then delivered a two- run single to shallow center, driving in Stecko and Dean O'Neill to cut the deficit to 3 -1. A throwing error on the play advanced Juju Stevens to third and Turner to second.

Jake Koonin followed immediately with an infield single to second base, scoring Stevens to tie the game at 3-3. After Williamsport brought in reliever Davin Pollard, Trenton took its first lead when Turner scored on a wild pitch during Louis Percival's wal k. Trenton added insurance in the bottom of the eighth. Facing reliever Caleb Anderson, Percival walked, Julian Swift singled, and Michael Whooley dropped a single into left to load the bases.

A wild pitch allowed Percival to score, extending the cushion to 5-3. Sam Gates followed with an RBI single to score Swift, and Ty Stecko capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly to right field, bringing home Whooley for a 7-3 advantage.

Justin Gay came on in the ninth inning to close out the victory for Trenton, setting down the Crosscutters in order to seal the win.

Reich (1-0) picked up the win with four strong innings of relief, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out four.

Grimes (1-1) suffered the loss for Williamsport, giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits over 4.1 innings pitched.

Turner led the Trenton offense with two hits, two RBIs, and a run scored, while Whooley added two hits and a run. Barone went 2-for-3 with two steals and two runs scored for Williamsport in a losing effort.

Your Trenton Thunder return home on July 29th for the first of three with the State College Spikes at 7:00! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 25, 2026

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