Thunder Hold off Late Rally from WV, Take First Two

Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







TRENTON, N.J. - Capitalizing on early control struggles and defensive errors, the Trenton Thunder built an early cushion and successfully repelled a late-inning surge by the West Virginia Black Bears to secure a 7-5 victory on Wednesday afternoon.

Trenton's offense made the most of its opportunities, generating seven runs on just five hits. The Thunder bats came alive when it mattered most, drawing six walks and forcing the Black Bears into costly defensive lapses. Meanwhile, West Virginia out-hit the home team 11 to 5 but left eight runners stranded on base.

The Black Bears struck first in the top of the opening frame when lead-off hitter Elijah Cook singled, stole second base, and came home on a sharp double to left field by Zack Thompson. However, the Thunder responded immediately in the bottom half of the inning with a relentless four-run rally.

Following a fielding error and a string of bases-loaded walks issued by West Virginia starter Jonah Walker, Drew Wyers blew the inning open with a two-run double down the line to make it 4-1. West Virginia clawed back in the second when Jackson Trout launched a solo home run to deep left field, but Trenton answered again with a ground-rule double to right-center field from Sam Gates, driving in two more runs and extending the lead to 6-2.

West Virginia put together a formidable threat in the fourth, scoring two runs on three hits, but Trenton starter Andrew Rubayo managed to escape a bases- loaded jam. In the seventh, West Virginia's Alec DeMartino hit a ground -rule double to plate Thompson, closing the gap to 7-5. However, Trenton reliever Brian Young buckled down, and John Higgins closed the door with a flawless eighth and ninth, inducing a game-ending 3-6-3 double play off the bat of Kevin Jones to lock down the victory.

Your Trenton Thunder go for the sweep against the West Virginia Black Bears on Thursday, July 15th at 7:00! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 15, 2026

Thunder Hold off Late Rally from WV, Take First Two - Trenton Thunder

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