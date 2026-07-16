Williamsport Offense Explodes In Happy Valley

Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







A night after dropping a back-and-forth battle, the Williamsport Crosscutters rebounded to defeat the State College Spikes 12-3 on Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Williamsport's offense used 17 hits to record their 12 runs with four different Crosscutters recording three- hit nights. Chris Stanfield was 3-for-6 with a run scored. Ehi Okojie was 3-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. James McCoy was 3-for-4 with his second home run of the season, a walk, two RBI, and four runs scored. Matthew Williams was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI. Jake Zitella was 3-for-5 with two RBI. Also factoring into the Williamsport offensive explosion was Sam DeCarlo, who was 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, and three runs scored and the debuting Joey DeMucci who was 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Reigning MLB Draft League Pitcher of the Week David Case got the start and picked up right where he left off, earning his first win of the season in five innings of shutout starting pitching, allowing just three hits while striking out five, dropping his ERA to 0.82 on the season. Frankie Sanchez entered in relief and went the next 2 1/3 innings, allowing two Spikes runs on six hits with one strikeout. Preston Drebes went the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned Spikes run on one hit with three strikeouts.

Williamsport and State College meet one more time at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to decide the series winner. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

WP: David Case (1-0)

LP: Lex Kenny (0-1)

SV: N/A Crosscutters Record: 25-9 Overall, 5-2 Second Half

Next Game: Thursday, July 16th at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, July 17th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: 100th Anniversary T-Shirt Giveaway / Williamsport Grays Heritage Jersey Night / Clinton County Night / Selinsgrove-Sunbury Night / First Responder Friday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 15, 2026

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