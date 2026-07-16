Hayes Delivers Three Hits, Spikes Fall to Crosscutters, 12-3

Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Reigning MLB Draft League Player of the Week Nyan Hayes achieved his first three-hit game with the State College Spikes, but the Williamsport Crosscutters controlled the game en route to taking a 12-3 decision on Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Hayes, who started his Spikes (4-3 2nd Half) career with home runs in each of his first three games, singled in the sixth and ninth innings with an eighth-inning RBI double in between. The New Orleans native, who recently concluded his collegiate career at Oregon State, has now reached base in each of his first seven games in a State College uniform.

Williamsport (5-2 2nd Half) scored five runs in the third inning, with the centerpiece being James McCoy's two-run blast to left-center field for his second homer of the season, to build a big lead. Five different Crosscutters collected three hits in the game, led by Matthew Williams, who knocked in five runs.

Crosscutters starter David Case (1-0), the reigning MLB Draft League Pitcher of the Week, threw five scoreless innings for the win. Case yielding three hits and a hit batsman while striking out five batters. The left-hander has now struck out 12 batters and walked none over his first 11 innings in the MLB Draft League.

Spikes starter Lex Kenny (0-1) took the loss after being charged with six runs over 2 1/3 innings. Left-hander Josh Beck put together a stellar outing in relief for State College, giving up just one unearned run on five hits and a walk while striking out one batter over 3 2/3 innings.

The Spikes and Crosscutters will now play a rubber match in their three-game series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. State College will send left-hander Caleb Ruter (0-1) to the mound to face Williamsport right-hander Ryker Walton (1-0).

Fans of age can enjoy a refreshing evening on a Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS, with $2 12-oz. drafts available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Following this week's series, the Spikes will round out the July schedule with one of the biggest weeks ever, featuring Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village with a Purple Hat Giveaway presented by Juniper Village, Home Instead and Advantage Home Health for the first 500 fans on Thursday, July 23, the first-ever DRONE SHOW at the ballpark along with Star Wars Night on Friday, July 24, Paint the Park Pink presented by Mount Nittany Health with a Pink Patriotic Jersey-off-the-Back Auction to benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation, a Pink Patriotic T-Shirt Giveaway for the first 500 fans, and FIREWORKS after the game on Saturday, July 25, and a special appearance by Bluey on Sunday, July 26.

Plus, it's Papa Johns Night on Monday, July 27 along with Buck Bleacher Night, and the huge week finishes on Tuesday, July 28 with the only scheduled day game of the Spikes' 20th Anniversary Season home schedule on Super Splash Day with a 12:05 p.m. start time.

Tickets for all of these games, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 15, 2026

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