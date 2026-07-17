Spikes-Scrappers Game Canceled on Friday
MLBDL State College Spikes

Spikes-Scrappers Game Canceled on Friday

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)
State College Spikes News Release


From the announcement by the Mahoning Valley Scrappers:

"Tonight's game between the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and the State College Spikes has been cancelled out of an abundance of caution due to the air quality index (AQI)."

The Spikes will now begin their series with the Scrappers on Saturday night with a 7:05 p.m. game at 7/17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood.

Check out the State College Spikes Statistics

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