Spikes-Scrappers Game Canceled on Friday
Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)
State College Spikes News Release
From the announcement by the Mahoning Valley Scrappers:
"Tonight's game between the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and the State College Spikes has been cancelled out of an abundance of caution due to the air quality index (AQI)."
The Spikes will now begin their series with the Scrappers on Saturday night with a 7:05 p.m. game at 7/17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood.
Check out the State College Spikes Statistics
Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 17, 2026
- Spikes-Scrappers Game Canceled on Friday - State College Spikes
- Friday, July 17 Game Cancelled - Mahoning Valley Scrappers
- Financial Wellness Night at the Ballpark Rescheduled - Mahoning Valley Scrappers
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