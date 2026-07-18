Walton Thwarts Thunder in Cutters Win

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Ryker Walton earned the win, allowing one run over six innings in the Crosscutters 9-2 victory over the Trenton Thunder on Friday night.

Walton's six innings are a new season-high, allowing four hits and two walks. The Right-hander struck out two in the outing. The lone run allowed came on a solo home run in the 2nd inning.

Jake Kail collected a pair of hits and drove in three runs in his Crosscutters debut, finishing 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Owen Prince (2-for-4) and Sam DeCarlo (2-for-3) joined Kail with multi-hit efforts. Prince and DeCarlo drove in two runs each in the win.

Joel Tornero earned his first save of the season in his first relief appearance. Tornero allowed one run over the final three innings of the game. The left-hander struck out five batters, walking just one.

Williamsport improves to 4-2 against the Thunder, having won the last four meetings.

WP: Ryker Walton (2-0)

LP: Jackson Thomas (0-1)

SV: Joel Tornero (1)

Crosscutters Record: 26-9 Overall, 6-2 Second Half

Next Game: Saturday, July 18th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Saturday, July 18th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Post-Game Fireworks, Cutters Autograph Booth







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 17, 2026

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