Goldens Fall to Scrappers in First Game of Second Half

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - The Goldens fell to Mahoning Valley by a final of 12-5 on Wednesday night in the first game of the second half season. The Scrappers wasted no time getting on the board in the top of the first inning. After Cooper Vance singled and Robert Newland was hit by a pitch, Jason Torres drove an RBI single to right field to spark a 1-0 lead.

Mahoning Valley extended their lead in the top of the fourth. Following a walk and a Kaikea Harrison single, Cooper Vance laced a clutch two-run single to right field, bringing home Maddox Mihalakis and Harrison to make it 3-0.

The Goldens responded in the bottom of the fourth. With two runners aboard, Juju Stevens crushed a two-run triple to right field, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

The Scrappers used a five run sixth inning to push their advantage to six, taking advantage of four walks in the inning and a bases clearing double. In the top of the ninth Mahoning Valley pushed across four more runs on just one hit in the ninth.

The Goldens pushed across three in their half of the sixth on a two-run single from Sam Gates and an RBI-groundout from AJ Swader.

Your Trenton Thunder conclude their two-game set with the Mahoning Valley on Thursday July 9, at 7:00pm. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for 90's Night, Thirsty Thursday, and a Postgame Concert from Modern Mojo ! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 8, 2026

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