Trenton Thunder Legend Rookie "On Deck" Officially Retires from Bat Dog Duties

Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Tonight, your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, and baseball fans everywhere celebrate the historic career of Rookie "On Deck,"

who is officially retiring from on- field bat dog duties. While he is leaving the field after more than 10 seasons, Rookie will continue to serve as the team's goodwill ambassador, making appearances at every home game to support the Thunder and his cousin, Batdog Dash.

Born in December 2013 at Goldilocks Goldens in Bucks County to parents Derby and Reba, Rookie represents the third generation of the Thunder's legendary bat dog family. He successfully followed the iconic paw steps of his grandfather, Chase, and his father, Derby.

"Rookie has been an indispensable part of the Thunder experience for a decade," said Thunder General Manager Jon Bodnar. "His energy, dedication, and connection with the fans have made him a true baseball icon. While we will miss seeing him fetch Thunder b ats at home plate, we are thrilled that he will remain a constant fixture at the ballpark."

Trained by renowned dog trainer Shelly Leibowitz at the Greenleaf Pet Resort, Rookie made his unforgettable on- field debut on Opening Night in 2014, escorted to home plate by then - Manager Tony Franklin.

Key milestones from Rookie's legendary career include:

2015:

Began sharing official bat dog duties with his father, Derby.

2018: Took over full- time bat dog duties following Derby's passing.

2019: Expanded his talents across the region, retrieving bats at Yankee Stadium, Buffalo, Lehigh Valley, Scranton, and Staten Island.

Retrieved bats during the 2019 Eastern League Championship Series in Bowie, Maryland.

Beyond minor and major league ballparks, Rookie became a national media sensation. He has been featured on MLB Network, NHL Network, ESPN, MSNBC, ABC, and NBC, and even branched out into hockey by dropping the ceremonial puck at a Princeton University game.

To celebrate his retirement, the Thunder played a special tribute video on the ballpark's video board during tonight's presentation, highlighting his finest moments and greatest retrievals.

Fans can still look forward to greeting Rookie and Dash at the ballpark during future home games, ensuring the World Famous Batdog Family legendary presence remains a staple of the Thunder Entertainment Experience.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 24, 2026

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