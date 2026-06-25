Goldens Comeback from 4 to Take Game 2 from Scrappers

Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - The Goldens showed persistence and resiliency in game two with Mahoning Valley on Wednesday night, coming back from four down to take the series victory by a final of 8-5. Trailing by four heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Goldens pushed across a six-spot to take a 7-5 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth with the bases loaded, center fielder Ny'Zaiah Thompson cleared them with his first triple of the year to the left-center gap, making it a 5-4 game. The Goldens would then tie it on a Jake Koonin sac-fly to plate Thompson. With the bases empty Augie Lopez laced his second double of the year down the right field line. Lopez would come around to score the seventh Goldens run on a Dominic Longo RBI-single.

In the bottom of the eighth Trenton pushed another run across for some late insurance to make it an 8-5 advantage.

Longo's third base hit of the night brought home his second RBI to score Brett Patten. Longo would take home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder player of the game honors after going 3-5 with two RBI, a run scored, and a stolen base.

In the ninth reliever Jack Turner remained in to pick up the six-out save, earning his first of the season and striking out four of the six batters he faced.

Your Trenton Thunder play game three with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Thursday June 25 at 7:00. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Hometown Hero's Night where the first 1,000 fans ages 13+ receive a Hometown Heros Card Set presented by ERA Real Estate! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 24, 2026

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