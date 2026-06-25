Cutters Survive Shaky Start

Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Despite an uncharacteristic outing from their pitching staff, the Cutters were able to hold off the Spikes with a 6-5 win on Wednesday night.

Shortstop Brodey Acres delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the 6th. Acres finished the night 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Chance Jennings opened the scoring for Williamsport, ripping a bases-clearing double down the right field line in the 2nd inning. It was Jennings third double of the season and upped his RBI count to 10 on the season.

David Horn Jr had his shortest start of the season, allowing four runs, three earned, over 2.2 innings. The right- hander allowed a season-high three walks and struck out two.

Cooper Dossett earned his first win and his first blown save of the season, allowing an unearned run over an inning of work in his Cutters debut.

Dallis Moran earned his third save of the season, retiring all three Spikes batters he faced in the top of the 9th. He was the only Cutters pitcher not to walk a batter.

WP: Cooper Dossett (1-0)

LP: Connor Griffin (0-1)

SV: Dallis Moran (3)

Crosscutters Record: 13-6

Next Game: Thursday, June 25 vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, June 25 vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: TV Palooza, Tail-Waggin'Thursday, Thirsty Thursday, Thank-You Thursday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 24, 2026

Cutters Survive Shaky Start - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.