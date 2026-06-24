Cutters Walk Over Spikes to Open Series

Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Taking advantage of a season-high 13 walks, the Cutters defeated the Spikes 12- 3 to open the three-game set.

Kyle Schupmann advanced his on-base streak to 14-straight games, finishing the night 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Schupmann has now scored 20 runs through 18 games played.

Slaide Burd had a season-high three RBI, going 1-for-3. The Cutters outfielder drove in two with a single in the 3rd and another with a bases loaded walk in the 5th.

Addison Smith added to his RBI total, driving in a pair. Smith went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two walks. He has driven in 18 runs, which leads the Crosscutters.

Alex Walsh allowed two runs over four innings in his second start for Williamsport. Walsh struck out two while allowing three hits and a walk in the no decision.

Will Bartkowski earned his second win of the season, tossing three innings in relief. Bartkowski allowed an unearned run while striking out three.

WP: Will Bartkoski (2-1)

LP: Zach Kilby (2-2)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 12-6

Next Game: Wednesday, June 24 vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, June 24 vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: 100th Anniversary Pin Giveaway #3, Wing Wednesday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 23, 2026

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