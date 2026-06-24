Ross, Turner Produce Multi-Hit Games, Spikes Fall to Crosscutters, 12-3

Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Camden Ross and Trent Turner both collected multiple hits, and Kassius Thomas and Kyler Heyne combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings to end the game, but the State College Spikes took a 12-3 defeat on Tuesday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Ross, a catcher from Western Kentucky, upped his batting average to .381 while running his hitting streak to six games. The returnee from the 2025 edition of the club has now notched six mult-hit games this season.

Turner, a Western Carolina product who manned shortstop on Tuesday night, added a stolen base and knocked in the Spikes' (10-9) third run with a single to center field in the seventh to bring in Ty Hamilton.

Kolt Myers extended his hitting streak, the longest active string in the MLB Draft League, to seven games with a first-inning single to center field.

Thomas logged 2 1/3 innings of relief in his second Spikes appearance and allowed just two hits while striking out three batters. Heyne followed with a 1-2-3 eighth inning, striking out one batter and needing just 14 pitches.

Spikes starter Zach Kilby (2-2) took the loss after being charged with six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over 2 1/3 innings.

Williamsport (12-6) leadoff hitter Kyle Schupmann collected three hits and drove in two runs, while former Spike Addison Smith also brought in a pair of runs and Slaide Burd knocked in three.

Crosscutters sidearmer Will Bartkoski (2-1) picked up the win with three innings of work in which he allowed one unearned run on three hits. Bartkoski recorded three strikeouts in the victory.

Wednesday night, the Spikes visit Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field once again for a 6:35 p.m. matchup that serves as the second game of their three-game series with the Crosscutters. State College right-hander Parker Detmers (0-0) will get the ball to open up on the mound for the Spikes, while Connor Griffin of Binghamton is expected to join the team and see action on the hill tomorrow. Williamsport will go with right-hander David Horn Jr. (0-1).

Following the series in Williamsport, the Spikes return home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Friday to start a run of five home games in six days. Fans can enjoy a trio of 6:35 p.m. games against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers this coming weekend, with a 4-Pack Friday presented by 93.7 3WZ to kick things off, featuring a Michelob Ultra/Yuengling Happy Hour with both brands half-price from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, a spectacular FIREWORKS show will light up the skies after the game, provided by Starfire Corporation, and the first 500 fans of all ages will receive a Spikes Team Poster Giveaway presented by Fullington Bus Company on a Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3.

The weekend series against the Scrappers concludes on a Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101, featuring a Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m., the first 250 kids eating for free with a voucher for a hot dog, chips and soda, and a happy hour featuring Half-Price 16 oz. Hard Seltzers, Sun Cruiser Iced Tea Vodka & Dogfish Head Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

It's also an Ike's Kids Club FREE Game, with free admission to the game for kids 12 and under who are members of Ike's Kids Club. For more information on how to join Ike's Kids Club, visit StateCollegeSpikes.com.

After all three games on the weekend, stick around for Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Tickets for this coming weekend, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field starting at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 23, 2026

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